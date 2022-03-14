PHOTO CREDIT: Megan Howell

LA PLATA, Md. — The Charles County Youth Orchestra’s first indoor concert since 2020 was filmed and is presented in the latest installment of the 2nd Saturday Series by the Charles County Arts Alliance.

The concert program includes the winner of CCYO’s 2021 Concerto Competition, Esther Bonney, performing Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 4. Other works on the program include the Italian Symphony by Mendelssohn and “An American in Paris” by Gershwin.”

The professionally made video also includes interview with CCYO director, Dr. Osman Kivrak, and students as well as clips from one of their rehearsals.

According to Dr. Osman Kivrak “Participating in CCYO helps students develop good working habits: teamwork, social skills, discipline and perseverance while having fun performing great works of composers from all around the world.” Dr. Kivrak added “I am very grateful to the Charles County Arts Alliance for making this film possible. It will help CCYO attract even more talented students from Charles County and surrounding counties and enrich the cultural life of our community.”

Joselle Gilpin who produced the video said: “I think these kids are absolutely incredibly talented.” Ms. Gilpin who is on the board of the Charles County Arts Alliance added: “I love it so much. I must tell you that I am absolutely blown away by your students and this program. Thank you for letting me into the magical world of the CCYO”

The 2nd Saturday videos are produced by the Charles County Arts Alliance and can be accessed at the Charles County Arts Alliance YouTube page, the Charles County Youth Orchestra website and CCYO’s Facebook page. The direct link for the film is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-RQ5gFvWWM&t=19s

Upcoming CCYO events include a masterclass by Paula Akbar of the National Symphony Orchestra, Spring Concert, May 15, at Thomas Stone High School, performances at Nature Fest on April 30 and Arts Fest on June 11 and three “Secret Garden Concerts” at Christ Church, La Plata, on the first three Saturdays in May. In addition, the third annual Concerto Competition Concert will be held on June 4 at Christ Church.

CCYO is one of the largest youth organizations in Southern Maryland, providing music education and performance opportunities for talented young musicians ages 8 to 18 in Charles, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, and Calvert counties.

Live performances in 2021 by CCYO have included an outdoor orchestra concert, a Concerto Competition concert and six chamber music concerts at the Alice Ferguson Foundation in Accokeek, MD and Christ Church, La Plata.

In 2020, during the pandemic, CCYO and its ensembles were very busy: they completed eight online orchestra concerts, performance labs once per month, and five master classes with world class artists from the Pittsburgh Symphony, Colorado Symphony, United States Marine Band, and the National Symphony Orchestra.

The Charles County Youth Orchestra is sponsored in part by grants from the Charles County Arts Alliance, the Maryland State Arts Council, the Rotary Club of Charles County, MD, the Charles County Charitable Trust and the Knights of Columbus of Accokeek, MD. Other major contributors include Potters Violins, Gailes Violin Shop, and the Neighborhood Creative Arts Center of La Plata as well as generous donations from individuals.