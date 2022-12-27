We mournfully announce the passing of Charles David Farrell, 74, of Mechanicsville, MD. On December 21, 2022, Charles passed away peacefully.

Charles, born to the late Archie and Catherine Farrell, took his first breath on November 30, 1948.

While Charles never married, he devoted most of his time to his significant other, Mary Helen Copsey. He lived a full and vibrant life with more friends than you could count. His nephews and nieces meant more to him than words can describe. He was also an active member of Real Life Church. His family at Real Life Church will miss him dearly.

Charles was predeceased by his parents, his brother George Farrell, and sisters Bertha Wathen, and Alice Farrell. He is survived by his sister Agnes Farrell, and extended family, Joyce Downs, Melissa and Brandon Long, Hailey and Chris Long, and Lee Downs. He is also survived by his many friends.

A service will be held at Real Life Church, 27399 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 at a later date

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mechanicsville Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 15, Mechanicsville, Maryland 20659

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622