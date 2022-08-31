Charles William MacKeigan, 64 of Christiana, TN passed away on August 10, 2022 in Leonardtown, Maryland. He was born on Nov 22; 1957in Nova Scotia, Canada to the late Charles W. MacKeigan and Clare (Jeddry) MacKeigan.

Charles was Affectionately known as “Butch” by his friends and family.

He and owned and operated his own Consulting company to the government, C&S Consulting Solutions, Inc. with his wife Stacy MacKeigan for 17 years.

He married Stacy on October 26, 2003, in Solomons, Md. They spent 21 wonderful years total together. He was a proud Navy veteran who spent 20 + years serving and always lived by the Naval Code. Butch enjoyed swimming, boating, riding motorcycles and driving fast luxury cars.

Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family sharing stories of his Navy days and his adventures and having a good time.

He is survived by his wife, Stacy; his children, Anthony and April Gordon, both from Texas, his grandson Bryce Jacobs and his son-to-be grandson, baby Jacobs.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

At this time services are pending.

Condolences to the family can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.