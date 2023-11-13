Charlotte Hall Chipotle Opening Tomorrow!

Credit: Empire Graphics, Signs & Lighting via Facebook

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – According to Shasho Consulting, the long-awaited Chipotle in Charlotte Hall located at 30030 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD, will finally open tomorrow November 14, 2023.

This project has been in the works since last summer when the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission approved a concept site plan for a Chipotle Mexican Grill to be constructed where the former Charlotte Hall Motel was located.

How excited are you for the opening? Let us know in the comments!

