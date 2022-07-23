CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Planning Commission approved a concept site plan for a Chipotle Mexican Grill to be constructed where the former Charlotte Hall Motel is located.

According to county documents, the property’s owner, Golden Beach LLC, will be demolishing the motel to construct a 2,300-square-foot restaurant.

The project will include a drive-thru and approximately 36 parking spaces, as regulated by the town center’s zoning laws.

The news of the Chipotle’s approval came just before the St. Mary’s County Board of Appeals reversed the Planning Commission’s decision on a Royal Farms and Starbucks less than a mile down on Three Notch Road.

The attorney representing the Chipotle project, Sue Greer, mentioned during the hearing that the anticipated traffic impact that this project will have on the area is expected to be minimal.

Although sought, no public input was received on the project.

The Planning Commission passed the conceptual plan by a unanimous vote.

