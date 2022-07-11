CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. — The Town of Chesapeake Beach Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on July 27th beginning at 7 PM at the Chesapeake Beach Town Hall, 8200 Bayside Rd. Chesapeake Beach, MD, to receive public comment on the comprehensive rezoned and updated zoning map and supporting text amendments to the zoning ordinance.

To view the proposed zoning ordinance text amendments please click here.

To view the zoning map please click here.

The Planning Commission is requesting that citizens sign up to speak during the public hearing and provide an overview of their public comments.

Providing this information will allow the Commission to prepare for its deliberations after the hearing concludes. Citizens can sign up to speak at the hearing as well.

To sign up to speak at the hearing or to provide public comment in writing related to the topic of the public hearing please click here.

For more details, contact the Town of Chesapeake Beach.