CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Changes could be coming to Chesapeake Beach Waterpark. Closing the park has been the talk of the town for some time now, but it sounds like it may become more of a reality.

At Town Hall on Tuesday evening, the Chesapeake Beach Town Council received plans to replace the park with an aquatic center. The plan comes after the town sent out survey forms to get input from town residents on what to do with the waterpark. If the waterpark were to stay as-is, the nearly 30-year-old facility would need a lot of repairs that would cost a lot of money. Speaking of money, the waterpark this past summer lost $700,000 in operating costs. That’s in part because of the higher ticket costs for out-of-town visitors and a lot fewer people visiting the park this year.

Plans for an aquatic center would include a five-lane competition pool, a leisure pool, and a spray ground. The project could cost up to $5 million, which Mayor Pat Mahoney suggested using the town’s $3.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

All of the council members seemed to be excited about the plan, but Councilwoman Valerie Beaudin did mention that it’s been a staple in the community and will be hard to see it go.

“I think it’s a good start. Just know that I think it’s heartbreaking that we have to maybe put to rest the waterpark after how much it’s meant to all of us”, said Beaudin.

Councilwoman Margaret (Peggy) Hartman said she’s ready to get the project going.

“I am a band-aid-off fast person. I am all over this. Close it down. Get immediately shovels in the ground and fix it. And in 2024 have a big opening party for the town.”

The council did not take votes on moving forward with the plan on Tuesday since it was a work session.

Mayor Mahoney said he would keep the issue on the front burner and asked for a progress report and status update each month moving forward.

