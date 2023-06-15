Chesapeake Village Community Seeks Help Identifying Vandalism Suspects

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Residents in Chesapeake Village are hoping a reward and some video footage will help track down vandals that hit the neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Mayor Patrick J. “Irish” Mahoney, on behalf of the town of Chesapeake Beach, is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved.

Deputies were called shortly after 6:00 a.m. and responded immediately. Public Works employees also arrived quickly to begin removing the spray paint.

The vandalism included hate symbols and race related profanities on signs, sidewalks, driveways, streets and several vehicles.

“This is not just a mistake. This is malicious and hate,” said one neighbor.

Along with the announcement about the reward, Mayor Mahoney also said, “We want to send a very clear message that the town will not tolerate displays of hatred or racism taking place within our community.”

If anyone knows anything, please contact Deputy First Class Ryan Gough and reference case #23-42135 at ryangough@calvertcountymd.gov or by phone at (443)-684-4712.

