Child Flown Out After Golf Cart Accident In St. Mary's County

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On July 5, 2023, at approximately 1:40 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a golf cart accident on Mohawk Drive in the area of Big Horn Court. The accident involved one occupant who was injured and trapped in the golf cart.

Upon arrival, firefighters found one pediatric patient and immediately worked to extricate them from the vehicle. The patient was then turned over to EMS for care. Due to the severity of their injuries, EMS requested a MEDEVAC.

MSP Trooper 7 arrived at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home and transported the patient to the hospital for treatment.

Crews filling in from Sharpsburg and Grasonville assisted on the call, providing support to the emergency responders on the scene.

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

