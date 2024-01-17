OWINGS, Md. – On January 17, 2024, emergency personnel responded to a serious ATV accident around 3:00 p.m. The accident occurred in the 1900 block of Appaloosa Way. According to a 911 caller, children were playing with a 4-wheeler in the snow when it hit a tree.

Upon arrival, crews found a conscious and breathing young rider who was suffering from a head injury. Due to the severity of the injuries, EMS requested a MEDEVAC transport.

Firefighters established a landing zone at Northern High School, awaiting the arrival of Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 2.

The 11-year-old boy was airlifted by MSPAC Trooper 2 and transported to Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com