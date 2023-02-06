PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Children’s Aid, Inc. is accepting applications for its 2023 Memorial Scholarship Program.

The George and Mary Lou Brezina Memorial Scholarship is a one-time $1,000 scholarship providing financial assistance to a graduating high school senior for undergraduate study in the field of Education.

The Paul Taylor Memorial Scholarship is a one-time $500 scholarship providing financial assistance to a graduating high school senior who is pursuing post-secondary career education, vocational or technical training which results in the applicant being awarded accredited vocational certification or an Associate’s Degree.

For more information, including eligibility criteria, and to obtain an application, please visit Children’s Aid, Inc.’s website, www.TheChildrensAid.org.

Application submission deadline is May 1, 2022.