MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – Last Sunday night, a concerned citizen was traveling along Bushwood Road in Saint Mary’s County when they observed a barred owl fledgling on the side of the road.

According to the citizen, they returned to look for the owl after passing it. The search took about two hours, but they found the owl. Fortunately, it was not hit by a vehicle or injured.

Afterward, the Maryland Natural Resources Police Reserve Officers (RO) responded to assist. The ROs responded promptly and secured the bird. They then transported the delicate creature to the Owl Moon Raptor Center, where it was deemed healthy.

A local tree service, Latham Forestry, offered to “re-nest” the bird in a makeshift owl nest. The forestry service workers successfully secured a nest 20+ feet in the air and added the baby owl. The following day, the owl’s parents were spotted on the side of the nest!

This owl would not have survived if it weren’t for the concerned citizen who saw it, our reserve officers transporting it, and Latham’s Forestry volunteering to help re-nest it. It was a great community effort all around, with a happy ending.