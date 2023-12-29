Clark James “Jym Jym” Crampton Jr., 52, of Waldorf, MD, passed away on December 19, 2023.

Born on November 14, 1971, he was the son of Clark James Crampton Sr. and the late Donna Marie Tessier.

After completing his GED, He began his career in construction. He enjoyed playing cards, watching all sports, traveling, and spending time with family.

He had a heart of gold. Jym really enjoyed helping people. If he could, he would with a smile on his face. He loved making people laugh always. He was really good at that. He had his dog “Trip” who he adored, and loved hanging out with.

Clark is survived by his father, Clark James Crampton Sr.; sisters, Stephanie Marie Portzen of Waldorf, MD, Chasity Atkins of Lusby, MD, Debbie Cole of Easton, MD, and Stephanie Lemem of St. Leonard, MD; brothers, Eric Wayne Burnett of Waldorf, MD, and Patrick Allan Portzen Jr.; nephews, Jeremiah Schaming, Jonathan Schaming, Wyatt Burnett and Carter Edwards; Nieces, Jazzlynn Portzen, and Mya Minnick.

He is predeceased by his mother.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD