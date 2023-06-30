Cmdr. Blake Dremann, Supply Officer and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul – Logistics Deputy Director, Fleet Readiness Center, Cherry Point, North Carolina.

HEADQUARTERS, NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.–On Thursday, June 22, the Fleet Readiness Center East (FRC-E) Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer + Allies (LGBTQ+A) Diversity Action team hosted an in-person and live event featuring guest speaker Cmdr. Blake Dremann. The theme of Naval Air Systems Command’s (NAVAIR) LGBTQ+A National Event was Equality without Exception: Pride in all who serve.

During the opening remarks, Vice Adm. Carl Chebi spoke of inclusion and respect within NAVAIR.

“We have 44,000 folks across NAVAIR,” he said. “For us to leverage the full power, the full capacity and capability of that entire workforce, we need to include everybody in the conversation; bring them onto the team, and onto the field with us. We treat each other with dignity and respect each and every day. We grow and learn by being exposed to different perspectives and different experiences.”

In his introduction, FRCE commander Capt. J.M. Belmont, said, “I would like to welcome our guest speaker today, Cmdr. Blake Dremann. He has been a pillar in the LGBTQ+ community for many years, has spoken on multiple panels and been an integral part of dozens of events.”

Cmdr. Dremann is an active-duty Navy lieutenant commander. He currently serves as the supply officer and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul – Logistics deputy director at FRC-E in Cherry Point, North Carolina.

Dremann spoke of identity and how it molds who we are as a person.

“Identities are important to people, they are something that is core to our life,” he said. “Male or female, gay or straight, a Sailor is a Sailor, and every Sailor needs to be treated as an individual. These identities are important to leading each person and ensuring that everyone is treated equally without exception.”

Dremann continued, “I am proud to stand before you as a transgender Navy commander. I am proud to serve my country and wear this uniform. I stand before you proud because I have had to overcome the fact that my existence as a naval officer was not allowed for the first 10 years of my career.”

He described the reality for many LGBTQ+ people in the workplace, stating that over half the LQBTQ+ population experiences harassment, discrimination, hiring refusal or even being fired because they are LGBTQ+.

“Less than half of LGBTQ+ service members are out to their commanders for fear of retaliation or discrimination,” said Dremann. “It only takes one bad commander to ruin a good officer or junior enlisted.”

During his time in the service, Dremann said he has noticed when people don’t feel like they have to keep secrets from their co-workers, they are better workers.

“It is not that they need to tell you about their sexuality, but if finding out means they lose their job or their standing with their co-workers, now we have added an unspoken stress that no one else has to bear to an already stressful job,” he said. “Our jobs are dangerous, but they are not unsafe. When someone cannot bring their whole selves to the job, we are introducing unsafe conditions due to distractions that are only brought about by discrimination or fear.”

Dremann went on to thank the FRC-E community for welcoming him with open arms over the last 10 months. Saying that it has been an honor for him to learn from so many and he is grateful his identity as a transgender person was never an issue.

He also reminded everyone, “If you see discrimination or someone being inappropriate, call it out. Don’t wait. Call it out right there and let people know it is not acceptable.”

He continued by saying, “There are a lot of leadership books discussing the need to get comfortable with being uncomfortable. If you find yourself uncomfortable sharing a space with a LGBTQ+ person, use that time for self-reflection and introspection to determine how you overcome your uncomfortableness.”

In his closing remarks, Dremann said, “I wouldn’t be standing here today if I hadn’t decided to stand in the gap between acceptance and tolerance. I wouldn’t be standing here today if allies didn’t step in and protect me while I was making my case for being fully capable.”