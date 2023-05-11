From left to right: Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); Commissioner Catherine Grasso; Patuxent High School Principal Anthony Barone; Coach Keith Powell; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.; Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Todd Ireland.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners congratulates Coach Keith Powell for being recognized as District 4 Coach of the Year. Besides head baseball coach, Coach Powell is also Patuxent High School’s athletic director.

Coach Powell became the head baseball coach at Patuxent High School in the spring of 2003 after working as an assistant coach the previous year. Prior to that, he coached middle school for three years and won two championships. In 2022, his team had an outstanding record of 24-1, making them the first Southern Maryland Athletic Conference (SMAC) team to have an undefeated season. They ultimately lost the state championship, which was a tough blow for Coach Powell and the entire team.

Coach Powell led the Panthers to the state finals in 2003 and 2012, won five regional championships, and has been honored with several awards including the Maryland State Association of Baseball Coaches (MSABC) District 4 Coach of the Year award three times, SMAC Coach of the Year three times and Calvert Recorder Coach of the Year four times. Under his leadership, Coach Powell’s teams have won over 250 games, and three of his players have received the prestigious SMAC Player of the Year award and First Team All-Met recognition. Over 40 of his players have gone on to play college baseball.

Citizens are encouraged to join in thanking Coach Powell for his faithful and loyal service and extend him our best wishes for continued success.