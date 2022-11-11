COLD CASE: 14th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Daniel Cordova; Two Individuals Of Interest

WALDORF, Md. – Today marks the 14th anniversary of the homicide of Daniel Cordova, a 24-year old resident of Waldorf. His case remains unsolved. Help us bring justice to the victim and his family.

On November 11th, 2008 at 8:24 p.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Lowe’s Home Improvement at 2525 Crain Highway in Waldorf. Upon arrival, they located the body of a naked Hispanic male in a parking area behind the business.

The victim was later identified as Daniel Argueta Cordova, a cook at a local Outback Steakhouse. Daniel had suffered trauma to his upper body; his death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner’s office.

Detectives traced Daniel’s whereabouts prior to his death to a local liquor store. Surveillance captured two individuals of interest entering the store and we are seeking assistance in identifying them.

If you have information, or wish to remain anonymous, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

CCSO and Crime Solvers are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.