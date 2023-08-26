LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Deondre Augustus “Gus” Hawkins lived his entire life in Southern Maryland. He was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and spent his time fishing and being with his family and friends.

Twelve years ago, Gus was shot dead in Lexington Park.

Gus spent the last day of his life visiting the College of Southern Maryland to sign up for classes. His mom recalls around 10pm, he decided to grab a bite to eat at McDonald’s. He told his mom, “I’ll see you.”

Later that evening, deputies were dispatched to a car accident at St. Clement’s Crossing off Sell Drive in Lexington Park. They discovered a car had hit a tree. Gus was inside, behind the wheel, with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Investigators worked all leads, but the case remains open. GOT A TIP? CALL OR EMAIL Detective Corporal Tyler Payne at (301) 475-4200 ext 8010 or Tyler.Payne@stmaryscountymd.gov.

CLICK AND MESSAGE us anonymously! www.cityprotect.com/forms/stmarysmd.com/anonymous CALL CrimeSolvers! 301-475-3333. TEXT CrimeSolvers! 274637 – enter Tip239

CrimeSolvers NEVER asks you for your name. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.