Comeback Fun Returns for Bowie in One-Run Win Over Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – The much welcomed come-from-behind win made another appearance for the Bowie Baysox on Wednesday night, as they overcame an early 3-0 deficit to beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 4-3. Silas Ardoin drove in a pair of runs for Bowie, while Collin Burns grabbed a pair of hits in his Double-A debut.

Richmond wasted no time in trying to strike first, with the first three batters putting the first three pitches into play. Shane Matheny found success on the fourth pitch of his plate appearance, crushing a two-run home run to center field. Connor Gillispie only allowed one additional run over five total innings of work; a bases loaded sacrifice fly by Carter Aldrete in the third inning.

After falling behind 3-0, Bowie got to work against the Richmond bullpen in the fourth inning. Silas Ardoin capitalized on a pair of walks, singling to left field to drive in a run on Bowie’s first hit. Bowie tied the game in the fifth inning on RBI ground balls by Cedric Mullins and Jackson Holliday, but missed out on taking the lead when Holliday was left at third base. Against Evan Gates (L, 3-6) in the eighth inning, Ardoin provided another big knock, driving a two-out double to the right field wall to score Jud Fabian.

Houston Roth (W, 5-2) and Keagan Gillies (Sv, 1) provided scoreless relief for the Baysox, setting up the opportunity for them to take the lead.

The win helps Bowie stay in the hunt for the Southwest Division, as they sit in a three-way tie for third place, just two games behind Richmond in the standings. As Bowie improves to 49-55 on the season, they will look to win consecutive games on Thursday. John Means is scheduled to start in a Major League rehab appearance, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.