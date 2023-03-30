Commissioners Congratulate Huntingtown Hurricanes 8U D-1 Team For Winning Two Championship Titles

On March 28, 2023 the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners congratulated the Huntingtown Hurricanes 8U D-1 team for their victories in 2022.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners congratulates the Huntingtown Hurricanes 8U D-1 team for their victories in the 2022 Southern Maryland Youth Athletic Conference (SMYAC) Championship and the 2022 Gatlinburg Thanksgiving Bowl National Championship.

Members of the 2022 Huntingtown Hurricanes 8UD-1 champion football team are Ak Stepney, Justin Stepney, Luke Campbell, Braylen Young, Gabe Hall, Carter Crowley, Ryan Minovitz, Jayce Holson, Lyam Ward, DJ Sessoms, Tristan Brooks, Bryce Bowen, Carver Mckinzie, Jerm White, Gabriel Knight, CJ Savage, London Talley and Blake Good. They are commended for their dedication, many hours of practice and exemplary performance. They completed their season with a 10-0 record in the SMYAC and 13-0 overall, including the Gatlinburg Championship, taking home the record and accomplishment of an undefeated season.

Appreciation and thanks are also extended to coach Ricardo Talley; assistant coaches Matt Campbell, Tom Hall and Tim Crowley; and team mom Hilary Hall.

Congratulations and best wishes!