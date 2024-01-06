LUSBY, Md. – Join us April 27, 2024, as Pathways Inc. hosts a Community Mental Health Awareness 5K at Patuxent High School. A family fun event to help raise money for a local mental health non-profit agency. The 5k will take place on the Patuxent high school cross county trail. Grab your kids, family, friends and neighbors! You will not want to miss this event. We will be having food trucks, vendors, music, raffles and much more. Come out and support a good cause!

Registration: Registration Opens October 16, 2023

Price: $35.00 Race Fee + $3.10 SignUp Fee

Registration: Price increases to $40.00 after April 20, 2024 at 11:59 pm EDT

Age Based Pricing for Community Mental Health Awareness 5K

9 and under- $5.00 Race Fee + $1.30 SignUp Fee

10 – 16- $25.00 Race Fee + $2.50 SignUp Fee

Age based pricing is automatically applied at checkout.

Check-In 8:00 am

Warm-Up 8:30 am

Start Time 9:00 am

Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners!

Sign up here: https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Lusby/CommunityMentalHealthAwareness5K