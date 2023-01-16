LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 13, 2023, Lakelyn Draheim passed away after losing her battle to Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).

The 5-year-old was diagnosed with DIPG on January 5, 2022.

“Today at 10:22 am, our beautiful princess warrior danced into the arms of Jesus. She was being held by mommy, daddy and Bubba and we sang her favorite lullabies. She was surrounded by her family and friends and so much love. Our special angel was loved so so very much,” Lauren Draheim wrote in a Facebook post. “We are having a very difficult time with her not being in the house as it feels like a child has been ripped from my womb. There is no words to describe this kind of pain. Prayer is all we can hope for and the strength to get through this. My brave princess, you are strong and brave and we could not be more proud of you. You ruled the world in 5.5 years of life and inspired more people than most do in a lifetime. I’m your biggest fan and I will forever be in awe of you. See you soon my sweet angel- love you more than anything-Mommy.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Draheim family, if you would like to donate, you can do so here, https://www.gofundme.com/f/lakelyn-draheim-medical-expense-fund

To learn more about DIPG, click here, https://dipg.org/dipg-facts/what-is-dipg/

