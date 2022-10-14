ANNAPOLIS, Md. — In the wake of destructive impacts from Hurricanes Fiona and Ian, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced that his office will be following Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidelines to extend filing and payment deadlines for various Maryland non-resident individual and business tax returns until February 15, 2023.

This filing extension applies to residential and commercial victims of either hurricane located in the Federal Emergency Management Agency declared emergency zones in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Puerto Rico.

“These violent storms shattered entire communities, cut power, destroyed homes and businesses and sadly, took the lives of more than 100 people,” Comptroller Franchot said. “If providing this relief helps even one person, it’s a small burden we can lift from their shoulders in trying times.”

Taxpayers requesting relief from any interest or penalty for non-resident late filing can contact the Comptroller’s Office for instructions at taxpayerrelief@marylandtaxes.gov.