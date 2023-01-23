ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Comptroller Brooke Lierman announced today that processing of personal income tax returns for Tax Year 2022 has begun and federal and state individual income tax returns are now being accepted. Federal and state corporate income tax return processing started on January 12.

The federal and state individual income tax filing deadline is Tuesday, April 18, 2023, instead of the traditional due date because April 15 falls on a Saturday and federal offices in the District of Columbia, including the Internal Revenue Service, are closed on Monday, April 17 in observance of the local Emancipation Day holiday

“Many Maryland low-wage earners rely on their income tax refunds to pay rent and put food on the table,” Comptroller Lierman said. “I’m committed to ensuring that the Maryland Comptroller’s Office, which is nationally renowned for its fast and secure processing of tax returns, is responsive to taxpayers and helps put their hard-earned money back into their hands as quickly as possible.”

Last year, the Comptroller’s Office processed more than 3.1 million individual state tax returns with refunds totaling nearly $2.1 billion.

What you need to know about filing taxes:

-Taxpayers are encouraged to file their returns electronically and use direct deposit for the fastest possible processing and to ensure they receive all possible refunds and to avoid postal service delays.



-A list of approved vendors for use in filing your electronic return can be found on the Comptroller’s website.



-Maryland taxpayers also can use the agency’s free I-File system to file State tax returns.



-Find out if you’re eligible to claim the federal and state Earned Income Tax Credits (EITC) It is a refundable tax credit that supplements the wages of workers with low to moderate incomes.



-State legislation that passed in 2021 allows qualifying taxpayers who use an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) to claim the Maryland EITC by filing a Maryland tax return. An ITIN enables an individual who is not eligible for a Social Security number to pay taxes, regardless of their immigration status.



-Walk-ins are welcome at any of the agency’s 11 branch offices, but tax preparation visits must be scheduled online. Virtual appointments also are available.



-Taxpayers can call 1-800-MD-TAXES or email taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov.



-The agency’s branch offices and call centers are both open 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Beginning February 1, the call centers will remain open until 6 p.m., only for personal income tax assistance.



-For questions related to Federal taxes, visit irs.gov or call Taxpayer Advocate Service at 443-853-6000 or 877-777-4778 (outside the Baltimore area).