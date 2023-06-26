Controversial Anne Arundel School Flag Policy Prompts Discussion

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – At the May 24th meeting of the Anne Arundel County Board of Education, a new policy involving which flags could be flown at Anne Arundel County Schools ignited controversy among some county citizens.

The policy introduced would only allow flags with a “bona fide educational purpose” to be flown on public school property. The flags that would be permitted to be flown include the American Flag, the Maryland State Flag, the Anne Arundel County Flag, and the Annapolis City Flag.

This proposal was presented by board member Corine Frank, who stated during the May 24th meeting that, “there were a lot of complaints about this issue, one of the first conversations I had with some board members was over the disruptions of certain things that were going on in schools relating to flags.”

This policy has now become a subject of debate in Anne Arundel, garnering much support and opposition.

One person in agreement with the policy is mother of four Kerry Gillespie, who supports the proposition because “the American flag which is already within the classroom unites and embodies everybody, no matter who they are no matter what they’re beliefs are.”

Those against the proposal argue that it could lead to possible discrimination against students based on their race or sexual identity.

The Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County released a statement in regards to the policy, stating that, “Flags are not just a piece of cloth but hold meaning and allow our schools to be a safe, inclusive, environment that celebrates diversity. When AACPS prevents flags to be flown, they are disregarding the policy of ‘All means All’ and the driving values of ‘All Students, Families, Employees & Community Members Feel Welcome’ and ‘Diversity is invited, nurtured and celebrated.’

The TAAAC is planning a protest against the proposal outside of the Board of Education on June 26th, when the BOE is expected to make some decisions on the policy.

A draft of the policy can be found at https://www.scribd.com/document/654255585/DRAFT-is-Display-of-Flags-2023#.