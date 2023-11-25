Robert Alexander Aguilar

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On November 14 at 1:40 p.m., officers assigned to the COPS Unit were conducting traffic operations in the area of Glymont Road at Circle Avenue in Indian Head when they stopped a car for speeding.

Officers observed drugs inside the vehicle and further investigation revealed the driver, Robert Alexander Aguilar, 18, of Bryans Road, had a loaded firearm magazine in his pocket. A polymer gun with no serial number was recovered from inside the car.

Aguilar was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm in a vehicle, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of drugs, and other related charges.

He is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. Cpl. Walls is investigating.