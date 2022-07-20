CoreLife And CalvertHealth Open New Clinic In Prince Frederick

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – CoreLife and CalvertHealth System opened the doors today to a new clinic in Prince Frederick, MD. The location, one of two associated with the partnership, offers a comprehensive healthcare approach to treating obesity and related disease states. CoreLife and CalvertHealth also operate a clinic in Waldorf, MD which opened in November 2021. The Prince Frederick location is located at 625 Solomons Island Rd. N., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

“Through our integrated care model that coordinates medical, nutrition, behavioral health, and exercise in one location, CoreLife provides evidence-based, personalized care to patients looking for a better way to manage their weight and diseases that are related to their weight,” says Dr. Cressent Pressly, acting chief medical officer for CoreLife. “This comprehensive approach to the treatment of obesity disease is unique in the healthcare landscape, and we are thrilled to expand our services through this partnership with CalvertHealth.”

CalvertHealth President and CEO Dean Teague says the CoreLife model is what he believes will be most beneficial to patients. “We know obesity is an issue in our community which requires intervention and support, so it was important for us to select a partner that would set patients up for the best chance of success now and in the future. Our organizations have a shared vision, which allows each person to achieve their health goals through coordinated, preventive health care and resources.”

CalvertHealth launched a Metabolic & Bariatric Program in 2021. The partnership with CoreLife will benefit patients seeking both surgical and non-surgical weight loss options.

“CoreLife was founded because I witnessed my brother’s struggle with obesity throughout our adolescence,” says Sean Kostkowski, founder and president of CoreLife. “There was not a comprehensive health care solution available to him, but CoreLife is now providing that care to thousands of patients every year. Our partnership with CalvertHealth allows us to reach even more individuals and families looking to achieve better health and more enjoyable lifestyles.”

CoreLife’s care model is built for patients needing enhanced individualization, attention, care, education, and accountability. Each clinic team includes a nurse practitioner, registered dietitian, exercise specialist, and licensed clinical social worker who collaborate to deliver compassionate, comprehensive care plans for patients.

To learn more about the program, or schedule an appointment, patients can call (800) 905-3261 or visit www.corelifemd.com. Physicians interested in referring patients to the program can contact Tyler Drumheller, Vice President of Hospital Relations at tdrumheller@corelifemd.com.

About CoreLife

CoreLife is a nationally recognized healthcare organization that communities, health systems, and employers rely on to care for people struggling with obesity, chronic illnesses, the root causes, social determinants, and related side effects. Our mission is to enhance total health by providing a multifaceted approach to obesity, chronic illnesses, the root causes, social determinants, and related side effects through the coordinated management of medical, nutrition, exercise, and behavior on site for each patient. By tailoring our integrated services we will deliver superior clinical and financial outcomes all while creating an exceptional experience for our patients and partners. CoreLife was founded in 2012 and currently operates over 30 clinics in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.

About CalvertHealth

CalvertHealth is an independent, not-for-profit, community health system located in Prince Frederick, Maryland. Founded in 1919, CalvertHealth has been taking care of Southern Maryland families for more than a century. In addition to the 74-licensed bed medical center on the medical center campus, medical office buildings in Dunkirk, Twin Beaches, Prince Frederick and Solomons ensure that quality care is no more than 15 minutes from anywhere in Calvert County. CalvertHealth’s trusted team provides residents with safe, high-quality health care and promotes wellness for a healthy community.