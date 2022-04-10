Corporal Rector Completes Supervisory Leadership Training

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy Corporal Rector of our Criminal Investigations Bureau completed a week-long Supervisory Leadership training event.

Hosted by the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI-LEEDA) at the Chester County, PA Department of Emergency Services.

This week long program focuses on middle management development, law enforcement liability, and the complexities of law enforcement in the 21st century.

We are fortunate to have several graduates of the FBI LEEDA program.

Congratulations Cpl. Rector!