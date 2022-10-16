LUSBY, Md. — Cosmic Symphony, Southern Maryland’s only community orchestra, has finalized its upcoming 2022-2023 season dates and venues. The community orchestra will kick off its new season with “A Haunting Return” on Oct. 29.

Here are the dates and venues for the 2022-2023 season:

Season Opener: “A Haunting Return”

Oct.29 at 3 p.m.

Patuxent Presbyterian Church, 23421 Kingston Creek Rd, California, MD

Oct.30 at 3 p.m.

St. John Vianney Life Center, 105 Vianney Lane, Prince Frederick, MD

Holiday:

Dec.10 at 3 p.m.

Patuxent Presbyterian Church, 23421 Kingston Creek Rd, California, MD

Dec.11 at 3 p.m.

St. John Vianney Life Center, 105 Vianney Lane, Prince Frederick, MD

Family/Young Artist Competition Winners:

Mar. 11, 2023 – at 3 p.m.

Patuxent Presbyterian Church, 23421 Kingston Creek Rd, California, MD

Mar. 12, 2023 – at 3 p.m.

College of Southern Maryland, 115 J W Williams Rd, Prince Frederick, MD

Finale:

May 6, 2023 at 3 p.m.

Patuxent Presbyterian Church, 23421 Kingston Creek Rd, California, MD

May 7, 2023 at 3 p.m.

St. John Vianney Life Center, 105 Vianney Lane, Prince Frederick, MD

Concert programs, dates, and venues are subject to change. Be sure to check back here for any updates.

Additionally, Cosmic is seeking all experienced string players (especially violinists, violists, and cellists) and trombonists.

Please contact them at (240) 718-4640 or orchestra@cosmicsymphony.org if you’re interested in joining the Cosmic Symphony. Rehearsals are held on Tuesdays at 6:30 PM in the Southern Community Center.

The Chamber Orchestra of Southern Maryland in Concert (COSMIC) affords residents the opportunity to enjoy high-quality orchestral music during the fall, winter and spring without leaving Southern Maryland.

Performances are scheduled in St. Mary’s, Charles, and Calvert Counties.

Cosmic Symphony’s primary objective is to provide the Southern Maryland community with great classical music performed by its own local musicians. Cosmic Symphony also aims to nurture young musicians. An important group of Cosmic Symphony musicians represents the youth of Southern Maryland.