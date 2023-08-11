Counterfeit Suspect Sought After Passing Fake Bill At Panda Express

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On Friday, July 29, 2023, at approximately 2:25 PM, the subject pictured passed a counterfeit $100.00 bill to an employee at the Panda Express in California in exchange for an order of food. The suspect received approximately $72.00 in change as well as the food and left the business.

The suspect was driving a dark colored Toyota with an unknown registration.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and or this incident is asked to contact Deputy T. Kril #382 at Taylor-Lynn.Kril@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 301-475-4200 ext. 8006. Case #40240-23

You can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637.

Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers you never have to give your name. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.