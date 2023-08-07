Cove Point Pool Concession Stand Break-In Under Investigation

Credit: Calvert County Parks and Recreation via Facebook

LUSBY, Md. – On the night of Friday, August 4, 2023, the Cove Point Pool concession stand in Lusby was broken into. The concession stand was trashed, with boxes thrown on the floor and shelves containing bags of chips and other food tipped over.

According to a post by Calvert County Parks and Recreation on Facebook, this break-in caused the concession stand to shut down temporarily due to the condition that the stand was left in and the ongoing investigation.

The investigation to find the individuals responsible for this break-in is ongoing. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy M. Contic, at 410-535-2800.

