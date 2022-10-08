GREAT MILLS, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a crash that occurred off Flat Iron Road this evening that has left no injuries.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on October 8, first responders were dispatched to a reported crash at the intersection of Point Lookout Road and Flat Iron Road.

Upon arrival, crews located three vehicles involved in a crash after what appeared to be an attempted turn by the vehicle.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

A detour has been temporarily set up through the former Brass Rail parking lot.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.