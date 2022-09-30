MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a motor vehicle crash that is causing delays.

At approximately 5:00 p.m. on September 30, first responders were dispatched to the 30000 block of Point Lookout Road, in the area of Bellevue Lane, for reports that two vehicles had overturned and multiple patients were trapped.

Upon arrival, crews located two vehicles involved in a crash, neither of which appeared to have overturned. There was no apparent entrapment caused by the crash.

First responders made contact with two patients who were involved in the crash who were in need of additional medical treatment.

Both patients would be transported to a nearby hospital for additional treatment.

Expect extended delays in the area of the crash. Use alternate routes if possible.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com