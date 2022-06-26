CALLAWAY, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a motor vehicle crash that has resulted in minor injuries after police evaluated one suspect who was arrested for being under the influence.

At approximately 10:05 p.m. on June 25, first responders were called to the 20000 block of Piney Point Road for reports of a single vehicle off the road with unknown injuries.

Upon arrival, crews located one vehicle in the woods, and one occupant who had self extricated.

Police arrived on the scene and canceled fire department and EMS response soon after.

Reports from at the scene indicated that the driver had consumed several beers, and would be administered sobriety checks. The driver reportedly only spoke Spanish, and police were waiting for assistance to translate what the driver was saying.

Police would eventually arrest the driver on DUI charges. They would be transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital first to receive treatment for their injuries.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

