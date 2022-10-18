UPDATE: All three patients who were involved in the crash have been transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment.

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a motor vehicle crash that has reportedly resulted in multiple injuries.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. on October 18, first responders were dispatched to the 21000 block of Three Notch Road, in the area of Hermanville Road, for a reportedly serious crash involving three vehicles.

Upon arrival, crews located a total of three vehicles involved in a crash. Two vehicles remained in the roadway, while one had reportedly gone off the road.

There was reportedly no entrapment at the scene.

EMS made contact with a total of three patients who were involved in the crash, all of which initially appeared to have sustained injuries.

A total of three ambulances were requested to the scene. As of 7:15 p.m., two of those patients have been transported to a nearby hospital for additional treatment.

The road is temporarily shut down while the scene is being cleared.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com