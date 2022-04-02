CALLAWAY, Md. — We are receiving reports of a structure fire this evening in Callaway.

At approximately 6:22 p.m. on April 2, first responders were called to the scene of a fire in the 21000 block of Point Lookout Road, in the area of Seth Court. Initial reports indicated that there were flames visible from a garage, and that other areas of the residential structure may be threatened by the fire.

Upon arrival, crews determined that all people had gotten out of the house, but found the two-story house involved with fire in the garage and extending throughout the attic.

Firefighters would work quickly to try and contain the fire which was causing damages to various parts of the house. Crews are still working to get the power supply to the house cut off at this time.

Expect delays on Point Lookout Road at this time while first responders work to contain the fire. We do not have confirmation of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.