PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance is locating a critical missing female, Lisa Ann Deel, age 52, of Port Republic, MD.

Deel was last seen on Nov. 30. She drives a bluish, green Toyota Prius with Maryland registration.

Deel is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 250 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information in regards to Deel’s whereabouts, is asked to please contact Deputy R. McCourt at Richard.mcCourt.jr@calvertcountymd.gov or call 911.