Crumbl Cookies In Waldorf’s Grand Opening Delayed To August 25th

Credit: Crumbl Cookies via Facebook

WALDORF, Md. – Originally planned to open on August 18th, Crumbl Cookies announced on Facebook that their Waldorf location will be delaying their grand opening to August 25th.

“Our Grand Opening celebration has been postponed by one week! That gives you more time to enter our giveaway and tell all your friends,” the store stated in the post. “We are so excited to see you on the 25th!”

To save the event on Facebook and to enter their giveaway, which is a free party box!

The location’s address is 3728 Crain Hwy, Suite 102, Waldorf, MD 20603.

