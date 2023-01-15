CSM Early College Expands To All 7 Charles County High Schools For Rising Juniors, Seniors

LA PLATA, Md. – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Early College partnership with Charles County public schools will expand to include all seven high schools in the next academic year and will include rising juniors, as well as rising seniors. The tuition-free program for the 2023-24 academic year offers an opportunity for high schoolers to experience being a full-time college student, save money and complete college credits while still in high school.

Students enrolled in CSM’s early college program will take college classes on the CSM La Plata Campus while simultaneously fulfilling their high school graduation requirements. Participating juniors will earn an Associate of Applied Science in Business Management (60 credits) degree and seniors will earn a General Studies: Transfer Certificate (31 credits).

Information session are underway to offer parents and students a chance to learn more about the program. Prospective students can attend online informational sessions Wednesday, Jan. 11 or Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. In-person sessions will be held at La Plata High School on Tuesday, Jan. 17; Maurice J. McDonough High School on Wednesday, Jan. 18; North Point High School on Thursday, Jan. 19; and Thomas Stone High School on Monday, Jan. 23. All sessions are at 6 p.m.

CSM Enrollment Coordinator Alexis Kubala said that students will learn general information about the program in these information sessions: eligibility criteria, a little about the program for their level, how to apply to the program, and the deadline for applications. They will also hear from representatives from Charles County Public Schools.

“The Early College program presents a great opportunity for southern Maryland students, especially those who do not think they can go to college,” said CSM Provost and Vice President of Learning Dr. Rodney Redmond. “This program gives them an opportunity to see that they can go to college and perform as well as any other college student.”

Gabrielle Moore

Students like Gabrielle Moore, a senior at St. Charles High School with dual enrollment in the Early College program, have taken advantage of the program to get a head start on their educational journey.

Moore will also represent Charles County Public Schools this year in the Maryland General Assembly’s Student Page Program. She is involved in government office positions at school and in the community. She is the recent past vice president of SGA at St. Charles and former environmental affairs coordinator on the county level. She currently serves as the president of the Charles County NAACP youth chapter and as a public affairs coordinator on the executive board for the NAACP Maryland Youth College Division. She is the recent past president of the Southern Maryland chapter of Jack and Jill of America’s Youth Leadership Program. She is currently a member of Top Teens of America, serving as the first vice president of the Southern Maryland chapter and the Top Teens Area 2 financial secretary.

After high school, Moore plans to transfer her CSM credits and attend a four-year college as a communications major.

“Overall, regardless of where I go, I plan to continue in my educational journey and possibly get a law degree or even a PhD because I believe learning is essential,” Moore said.

Registration is required to attend the online sessions; learn more and register at https://www.csmd.edu/apply-register/credit/high-school/early-college/index.html.

The application will be posted on the Charles County public school system website at www.ccboe.com. Students and parents with questions should contact their child’s class counselor.

