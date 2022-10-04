CSM Honors Professor Carolin McManus Posthumously With Professor Emeritus Title

LA PLATA, Md. – Beloved College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Professor Carolin McManus was honored posthumously by her colleagues and the CSM Board of Trustees with the title of Professor Emeritus by a unanimous vote during the trustees’ September meeting. McManus died in a tragic underwater diving accident off Newfoundland July 27 while performing research on the SS PLM 27 shipwreck as a member of the Battle of the Atlantic Research and Expedition Group.

McManus began her career with CSM Aug. 17, 1992, as an associate professor of Language teaching English at Charles County Community College when it operated from a trailer in Great Mills. During her 30-year tenure, she became beloved and admired by students, colleagues and the community.

“Her loss is something we all still feel,” said CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy. “Her commitment to her students, passion for education and appetite for life was unsurpassed as revealed over and over by the outpouring of love and admiration that has been shared by so many. Indeed, an engaging, extraordinary, CSM Hawk explorer. We were lucky to share these 30 years under her tutelage and we will miss her, always.”

McManus created and chaired the college’s Cultural Studies program and launched travel study, taking numerous trips with students to Puerto Rico and Belize. She was recognized by her peers at CSM, receiving the Faculty Excellence Award, and nationally by the American Association of Community College Trustees as the 2006 Northeast Regional Faculty member.

McManus contributed not just to CSM, but also to the community at large in the following ways:

Maryland Historical Trust Archaeology “Celebrating Women in Maryland Archaeology” Honoree (2020-2021)

Chair of College of Southern Maryland Global Initiative Committee

Promoting community involvement by leading volunteer efforts that included delivering holiday boxes to local members of the military serving abroad, which were filled with memories of Southern Maryland.

Organized and presented at faculty-development and college-wide programs on the Study Abroad program and her research in archeology on land and underwater

Participated in the Faculty Sabbatical Program in 2019 on her research and participation in her underwater archaeology research

Service-Learning Faculty Institute participant and course creator for numerous service-learning projects in cultural studies

“At the heart of Professor McManus’ service to CSM, she was driven by a desire to enhance the student learning experience,” shared CSM Professor of English, Communication and Languages Dr. Sarah Merranko. “She went above and beyond to engage students beyond the classroom at CSM and expose them to new cultures, ideas and experiences. She brought her journeys and adventures into the curriculum and shared community resources regularly. She had a strong passion not only for her vocation as an educator but also for her advocations in archelogy, travel and the outdoors. CSM was fortunate to have Professor McManus’ passion for lifelong learning and willingness to share it with others over the last 30 years.”

“Recommendations for elevation to emeritus status typically require a two-year period after retirement,” explained CSM Professor of Biology Paul Billeter in a letter to the CSM Board of Trustees sent on behalf of CSM’s Faculty Senate – which also voted unanimously to recommend McManus for Professor Emeritus. “I urge you to grant exceptions, as needed, for Professor McManus’ elevation to Professor Emeritus and thank you, in advance, for considering this request. This memo to you will, with the sands of time, be forgotten. Our friend and colleague, Carolin McManus, her many honors notwithstanding, will never be forgotten by the CSM family.”