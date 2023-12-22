LA PLATA, Md. – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) inducted 11 nursing students into Alpha Omega, CSM’s chapter of the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society. The nursing students selected for this honor earned Bs or better in all of their nursing courses without repeating the courses and together completed a scholarly project related to the advancement of nursing as a profession.

The fall 2023 Alpha Omega Chapter inductees are Stephanie Allers, Honorine Badalo, Asia Davis, Sumiyati Lie, Olivia McKenzie, Bernice Ngere, Carlie Dahlstedt-Henderson, Samantha Romba, Ashley Shrawder, Natalie Thompson, and Amari Weem.

Davis served as the honor society’s student speaker at the Nov. 20 ceremony and shared the details of the inductee’s scholarly capstone project, in which they created pamphlets to give to high schoolers about why they should pursue nursing and attend CSM.

“Academic success is not a gift; it is a reflection of hard work and perseverance,” Davis told her classmates. “As we continue in the nursing profession, let Alpha Omega be our reminder that we strive for nothing but excellence, and we are not satisfied with the bare minimum. We are the future of nursing, and this is only the beginning.”

Earlier in the program, Linda Goodman, professor of nursing, gave the history of the OADN and the Alpha Delta Nu Honors Society. CSM’s chapter of Alpha Omega was established in fall 2012.

Goodman explained the meaning of symbols of nursing that were displayed at the event, including a copy of Florence Nightingale’s “Notes on Nursing” to represent the foundations of the profession; a lamp and lit candle to symbolize the light of knowledge, caring and compassion; and a stethoscope to represent the tools used by nurses in their career.

She also explained that students would be given a pin and a cord to celebrate their induction into the society and that both could be worn by the student with their graduation regalia at commencement.

“Each of you now carry not only the honor and privilege but the duty to practice within the ethical, professional scope of practice,” said Goodman.

Dean of CSM’s School of Professional and Technical Studies and Interim Dean of CSM’s School of Science and Health Dr. Bernice Brezina provided the closing remarks for the ceremony on behalf of Chair of the Nursing Program Dr. Sara Cano, commending students on the hard work that led to them not only completing their degree but excelling in nursing school.

“Perseverance, resilience, and hard work are some of the attributes essential to achieve excellence,” she said. “In a world that keeps spinning and seems out of control sometimes, you have exemplified these attributes by balancing family, responsibilities, work, and school. We can all agree that nursing school is challenging at its best, overwhelming at its worst. Nonetheless, you have risen to the challenge and have completed the requirements of this endeavor, culminating on this ceremony tonight.

“I challenge you to be an example to others in achieving excellence as you complete the program and begin your career,” she concluded.