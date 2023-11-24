Dad Hopes Turkey Bowl Will Become A Tradition In Calvert County

Credit: Kevin Hynes

OWINGS, Md. – Kevin Hynes and his family have lived in Calvert for nine years. One thing he was surprised to learn is that the popular tradition of Turkey Bowls wasn’t a thing in Calvert County.

Hynes grew up in Baltimore, where it was a yearly tradition. He wanted to bring the fun here so he created an event on Facebook and ordered some award ribbons and “GOAT” rings for the MVPs.

“I have an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old. I wanted them to be part of something to remember as I have in my life,” said Hynes.

About 60 adults and children showed up at Windy Hill Elementary on Thanksgiving morning to play flag football for a few hours. One field was for the adults. The other was for the kids.

Marcus Merritt along with his son and daughter took part in the games. Team Merritt beat Team Landeros in the championship game 42-14.

“We all came together for the sheer fun of it and it turned out great,” says Merritt.

“I hope we do this every year,” says Mahlea Merritt, who received an honorable mention at the game.

Hynes says the day was a success and he hopes to continue this for the beach area going forward.

