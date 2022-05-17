David Ernest Adams Sr., born on November 16, 1955 in Leonardtown, MD, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 13, 2022 at the age of 66. He is preceded in death by his father Ernest Thomas Adams Jr., mother Louise Goddard Adams, and two sons; Thomas Edward and Steven Wayne.

He is survived by his loving wife Frances (Frankie), son David Jr. (Little David), granddaughter Haley Nicole (Haley Bug), adopted grandson Aiden (Little Man), and two sisters.

David attended Little Flower School throughout his primary years, and graduated from Great Mills High School in 1973. He met his wife-to-be, Frankie, at the Valley Lee Carnival. They were married on May 13, 1975, and spent 47 years building a life and family together.

His career spanned many years, working as a Foreman at NAS Pax River Transportation Department, followed by a Foreman Position at Great Mills Trading Post, ending his career as an owner and operator of D.E. Adams Excavating before retiring.

David was a jokester, a fiercely loyal friend, and an amazing storyteller. He enjoyed hunting trips with the boys, farming at Adams Retreat, woodworking, and driving around in his historic car.

He was blessed with a large family, both related and chosen. Anyone welcomed into his family circle knew he had a huge heart and never hesitated to help someone out. David really enjoyed spending time with his extended family from Coeburn, VA creating memories that he shared with all who would listen.

He was a jack of all trades, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t do. There was always a project or job to do at Adams Retreat Farm that he worked with his right hand man, Shawn Thompson.

He loved his little family members as much as the big ones, and could always be counted on to make sure that Haley, Aiden, Jessica, and Erica learned valuable life lessons, like how to operate farm equipment as soon as they could walk, crucial negotiation skills, and how important it is to work hard, be strong, and show respect. He loved deeply and we will all be permanently touched by his presence in our lives.

The family will receive friends for David’s Celebration of Life on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM in the funeral home chapel with Billy Sanners officiating.

Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Terry Bagwell, Stanley Boothe, TJ Boothe, Michael Bowles, Donald Goddard Jr., and Ricky Graves. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Bean, Denny Ray Hobbs, Billy Ketron, Bubby Knott, Roy Norris, and Robbie Tippett.

In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome memorial contributions to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.