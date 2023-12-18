Pictured Top L to R: C. Moore, S. Moore

Bottom L to R: Brown, Blacknell

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On December 15, 2023, Cedric Fonta Moore, of Washington, DC, was sentenced in Calvert County Circuit Court to 23 years incarceration, with 9 years active, for his role in the May 2023 robbery of the M&T Bank in Dunkirk. The sentence was imposed by Judge Mark S. Chandlee.

Because robbery is a crime of violence, Moore will have to serve at least half of his sentence before becoming parole eligible.

Two other individuals who participated in the robbery received active sentences of 8 and 15

years, respectively. One individual, Jemel Anthony Brown, is scheduled for sentencing on

January 18, 2024. Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte prosecuted these

cases.