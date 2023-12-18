PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On December 15, 2023, Cedric Fonta Moore, of Washington, DC, was sentenced in Calvert County Circuit Court to 23 years incarceration, with 9 years active, for his role in the May 2023 robbery of the M&T Bank in Dunkirk. The sentence was imposed by Judge Mark S. Chandlee.
Because robbery is a crime of violence, Moore will have to serve at least half of his sentence before becoming parole eligible.
Two other individuals who participated in the robbery received active sentences of 8 and 15
years, respectively. One individual, Jemel Anthony Brown, is scheduled for sentencing on
January 18, 2024. Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte prosecuted these
cases.
They’ll be out in 30 days for good behavior
Those faces tell me ..
My box of rocks , my dead hammer , and door knob are smarter than these 4 put together …
Commit an armed bank robbery and receive a whopping 9 yrs in the big house. Only have to serve 1/2 of the sentence means 4.5 yrs. That is crazy. Send a message by making violent criminals serve at least 20 yrs. The victims will live with the terror for the rest of their lives. Why didn’t the feds prosecute?
They look like fine upstanding Calvert citizen’s!
“23 years with only 9 years active”??? Give them each 23 years! Cut out this reduced sentencing because, OBVIOUSLY, they don’t learn!
Leave a comment