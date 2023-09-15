WALDORF, Md. – Police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on St. Patrick’s Drive in the area of Smallwood Drive West on September 14, 2023 at approximately 10:00 p.m.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver of a pick-up truck was making a right turn onto St. Patrick’s Drive from Smallwood Drive and struck a pedestrian who was crossing St. Patrick’s Drive; the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk. The driver remained on the scene.

The pedestrian, Marvin Jesus Mora Rodriguez, 58, of Waldorf, was pronounced deceased.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Cpl. Spence at 301-932-3514. The investigation is ongoing.

Investigation of the incident is ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available.

