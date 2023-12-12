On December 8th, 2023, Deborah Ann “Bear” Merkle-Garner gained her angel wings unexpectedly. Debbie was born on May 20th, 1980, to Charles Merkle, Sr and Donna Jean Young in Leonardtown, MD. Her beloved stepfather is Rodney Charles Young and her stepmother is Kimberly Ann Mills.

Debbie was full of life and a beautiful burst of energy who left far too soon. She fiercely loved and never met a stranger. She was a talented artist and enjoyed songwriting, poetry, singing, dancing (no matter who was watching), drawing, painting, crafts, and adored her family. Debbie most enjoyed making people laugh, especially during awkward moments. Her ability to brighten up anyone’s life was a true gift and awe-inspiring.

Debbie graduated from Chopticon High School in 1998 and was blessed with three beautiful children, Marcus Curtis of Big Rapids, MI, Morgan Curtis of Hersey, MI, and Brooklynn Braham of Mechanicsville, MD. Her greatest joys were her children and her two granddaughters, Ava and Alayah. She cherished every moment with her family and was a devoted mother and grandmother, always making sure her family knew how much she loved them. Later in life, she fell in love with and married, Jennifer (Jenn) Garner on September 3rd, 2021. Debbie adored Jenn and they shared a life full of love and laughter together.

Debbie was preceded in death by her little sister Ashley Merkle. In addition to her children and grandchildren, Debbie is survived by her sister Jeanne Hill of Leonardtown, MD, brothers Charles (Sarah) Merkle, Jr. of Charlotte Hall, MD, Joshua (Moreen) Young of Mechanicsville, MD, Cory (Candice) Young of Mechanicsville, MD, and Joshua (Reese) Austin of California, MD. She is also survived by her parents, her wife, and numerous aunts, nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on Friday, December 15, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm with the funeral service beginning at 5:00 pm at 5:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Following service, the family encourages loved ones to join for a Celebration of Life event starting at 6:15 pm at Lazy J’s Farm, located at 29480 Horse Range Farm Lane, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Please bring your best stories of Debbie and enjoy some food, drinks, laughter (and tears) together with her family.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.