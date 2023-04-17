Debra Lee “Debbie” Russell, 64, of Callaway, MD, formerly of Hollywood, MD, passed away on April 14, 2023 in Avenue, MD. Born on November 17, 1958 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of Marilyn M. Crump of Waldorf, MD and the late Robert E. Crump. Debbie was the loving wife of Brian W. Russell of Great Mills, MD, whom she married on September 20, 2003. Debbie is survived by her children Rebbecca Quade (Allan) of Park Hall, MD, Melissa Jenkins of Park Hall, MD, Samantha Brodigan of Park Hall, MD, Mathew Brodigan of Lexington Park, MD, Ryan Jones of Lexington Park, MD, Amy Russell of Lexington Park, MD, and April Russell of Lexington Park, MD, her siblings Barbara Talbert of Charlotte Hall, MD, Ronald Crump of Diamond Head, MD, and Traci Carter of Waldorf, MD, 20 grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

Debbie graduated from Suitland High School in 1978. She moved from Suitland, MD to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1990. Debbie was an Activity Events Coordinator for the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, and enjoyed eating Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, camping, SMCWHL, Abate, and spending time with veterans and family.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 from 10:00-11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. Where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be private.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.