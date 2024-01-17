Democratic Central Committee Member Under Fire For Controversial Statements On The Israel-Hamas War

Screenshot via Facebook

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – On January 7, 2024, a posting by Vontasha Simms pertaining to a pro-Palestinian rally on the Maryland politics page on Facebook, made its rounds across social media with the caption, “Stop Colonization Stop Apartheid Stop Genocide Free Palestine.”

Vontasha Simms, a Waldorf resident who is a current member of the Charles County Democratic Central Committee, took to Facebook to start what some would say a rather derogatory and inappropriate argument about her beliefs with the former assistant treasurer of the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee, Ed Marks.

Ed Marks, a now-retired Florida resident commented under the post calling Simms out on her statement saying, “Palestinians are going to have to accept that Israel is here to stay. There is no ‘from the river to the sea’ either for Palestinians or Jews.” He continues, “ What is ironic in your post is that the Palestinian children are taught to hate and kill Jews, not the other way around.” He continues about how “Hamas must be stopped.”

The at-large Charles County board member continues on her lengthy argument at certain points even stating inappropriate claims about Marks.

“Israel never existed and the Jews were exiled for a damn good reason, stay gone. Those aren’t the original Jews anyways, pale-faced don’t belong there. You don’t even believe in Jesus, so you’re certainly not chosen,” stated Simms.

“You’re the ignorant one Whiteman, no one cares what you think,” she continued.

A total of 58 comments were exchanged between the two during the argument.

The Chairman of the Charles County Democratic Central Committee stated that these views are Simms’ own and have nothing to do with the beliefs or values of the committee.

