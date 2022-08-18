Dajohn Cornelle Blunt

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Dajohn Cornelle Blunt on August 10, 2022, on a warrant for Kidnapping obtained by deputies assigned to the Domestic Violence Intervention Division (DVID) on August 8, 2022.

According to the warrant, on August 8th, deputies responded to an address in the 1000 Block of Glen Willow Drive in Capitol Heights, MD. for a Domestic Incident.

Blunt arrived unannounced and physically assaulted a victim in their apartment by striking them multiple times, he also allegedly pulled out a firearm and demanded the victim’s password to their cell phone.

The victim was able to escape from Blunt, leaving the apartment. The warrant further states, in another incident on or around April or May of 2022, Blunt allegedly shot at the victim’s vehicle while they were driving, leaving a bullet hole in the driver’s side door.

The victim pulled over, where Blunt physically forced the victim out of the car and into his car. Blunt allegedly set the victim’s vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene.

On August 10th, deputies determined that Blunt could be located at an address in the 1400 Block of Capitol View Terrace in Hyattsville, MD. Deputies knocked, and Blunt answered, allowing them to enter the home.

Blunt surrendered peacefully, he was served the warrant, placed into custody, and safely transported to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections without incident.

Blunt is also charged with First Degree Assault, Using a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime, and Second-Degree Assault.