Deputies Recover Gun And Drugs While Serving Warrant In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – At approximately 8:21 p.m., on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence and Vice Narcotics Units, in collaboration with personnel from the Criminal Investigations Division, Special Operations Division, and Patrol Division, with assistance from the Emergency Services Team, executed a search and seizure warrant at a residence in the 21000 block of Windsor Drive, Lexington Park, MD.

During the execution of this search and seizure warrant, a juvenile, known to have an active arrest warrant, attempted to evade Deputies. The juvenile was apprehended outside of the residence, and a subsequent search of the individual revealed a loaded semi-automatic handgun, which was concealed within the waistband of the subject’s pants.

Additionally, James Sylvester Ford, 48, of Lexington Park, MD, who was in the residence at the time of the warrant service, was found to have a quantity of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA).

Deputies transported both individuals to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for charging.