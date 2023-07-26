Deputies Seek Help Identifying Suspects In ABC Liquor And Lounge Fight

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On June 27, 2023, at approximately 12:40 AM, Deputies responded to the ABC Liquor and Lounge in California, MD for a reported active fight.

While there were several subjects involved, most have been identified. We are still seeking the identity of the two subjects pictured.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects and or this incident is asked to contact Deputy R. Allebach #392 at Raymond.Allebach@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 301-475-4200 ext. 8110. Case #34051-23

You can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637.

Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers you never have to give your name. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.